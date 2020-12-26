When altseason? Here’s why Bitcoin is leaving major altcoins like Ethereum behind By Cointelegraph

When altseason? Here’s why Bitcoin is leaving major altcoins like Ethereum behind
Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, has been lagging behind (BTC). Historically, when BTC surges, altcoins tend to rally with larger upside price movements.
This time, Bitcoin has been clearly outperforming the altcoin market, particularly in December. BTC market cap dominance has recently risen to a one-year high of around 70%, largely due to the big sell-off in in the past week.
