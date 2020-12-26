What channel is Buccaneers vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for Saturday NFL game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers travel to Detroit to play Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Saturday in Week 16.

It’ll be one step closer to the playoffs for Tampa Bay (9-5) after a comeback win Sunday, while Detroit (5-9) is just positioning itself in the 2021 NFL Draft order at this point. Brady finally connected with Antonio Brown for the receiver’s first touchdown with the Buccaneers to help comeback against the Falcons, so with that connection established, the Lions’ secondary could be in trouble.

This will be the first of three Saturday games in the NFL in Week 16, following a Christmas Day game the day before to get a ton of action in before Sunday even comes around.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday’s game in Detroit, plus a look at the complete Week 16 NFL schedule.

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Lions on today?

Game : Buccaneers at Lions

: Buccaneers at Lions Date : Saturday, Dec. 26

: Saturday, Dec. 26 TV channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

The early game Saturday will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network. It won’t have the simulcast with Fox that is usual for Thursday night games, so you’ll need a satellite/cable subscription to see this game on your television set.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

What time is the Buccaneers vs. Lions game?

Date : Saturday, Dec. 26

: Saturday, Dec. 26 Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

This is the first of three kickoffs on Saturday, the day after Christmas. It’ll start at the usual early-afternoon time that NFL fans are used to from Sundays, just a day earlier into the weekend. It provides the chance to watch NFL action on consecutive days at 1 p.m. ET this weekend.

NFL live stream for Buccaneers vs. Lions

Since this is an exclusive broadcast to NFL Network, the streaming options are more limited than usual. There’s no network-specific app to be used, but rather just the broader season-long streaming options.

Below are all of the live streaming options for Saturday’s game.

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

Game Kickoff time TV channel Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints 4:30 p.m. ET FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

Game Kickoff time TV channel Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET NFL Network San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:30 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

Game Kickoff time TV channel New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET Fox Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. ET Fox Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS Cleveland Browns at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Monday, Dec. 28