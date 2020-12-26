‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Barry & Kim Plath’s Double-standard With Moriah/Micah Exposed!

Yes, Micah was told to move out, but under considerably less duress than Moriah was. Micah, to my knowledge, only acted out one time as opposed to Moriah’s many times, but nonetheless that one time he was told that unless he could abide by the Plath house rules, that he was to move out. Which, he obliged, along with Moriah. However… ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Double-standard much?

Ever notice how, even though Kim has said that she knows what those two are up to due to people sending her updates on her phone, that so far, Barry has only showed up to Moriah’s place of work? It seems like they’re actively trying to get Moriah back into the fold, but with Micah they seem to realize that this is part of his growing up phase, that he has to spread his wings and learn to fly as an adult.

Moriah, however, even though she’s 17 and still, yes, technically a minor, they still treat her as if she’s a child. Kim or Barry has not shown up to any of Micah’s modeling gigs (yet), probably because there’s a lot of security that goes along with modeling gigs, but still.