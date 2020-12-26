Waves Enterprise and Conflux partner to promote hybrid blockchain adoption By Cointelegraph

Waves Enterprise and Conflux partner to promote hybrid blockchain adoption
Corporate blockchain solutions provider Waves Enterprises has partnered with Chinese decentralized ledger technology (DLT) startup Conflux Network to boost hybrid data transactions in permissioned networks.
The collaboration, announced on Thursday, will see Waves Enterprise using its anchoring technology to allow companies to facilitate data transfer across private and public blockchains. Anchoring is a hybrid data storage method that places hashes of private data into public blockchains, thus ensuring its validity without revealing the input information itself.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.