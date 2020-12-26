Waves Enterprise and Conflux partner to promote hybrid blockchain adoption By Cointelegraph

Corporate blockchain solutions provider Waves Enterprises has partnered with Chinese decentralized ledger technology (DLT) startup Conflux Network to boost hybrid data transactions in permissioned networks.

The collaboration, announced on Thursday, will see Waves Enterprise using its anchoring technology to allow companies to facilitate data transfer across private and public blockchains. Anchoring is a hybrid data storage method that places hashes of private data into public blockchains, thus ensuring its validity without revealing the input information itself.