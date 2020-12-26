Was Kelly Ripa Naughty Or Nice This Christmas Season?

It appears she was both naughty and nice this year! Kelly Ripa, the longtime host of LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, shared a sultry selfie the day after Christmas. She is wearing a halter green top and a sparkly red skirt. She also wears a smirk with fun and festive candy cane glasses. Kelly captioned the photo, “Christmas #2020 Nice n Naughty 🎄🎁🎄” Perhaps she wore this outfit on Christmas day?

It wasn’t the only festive photo she shared recently. For her co-host Ryan Seacrest’s birthday, she shared some photos including ones of them in a conjoined Christmas sweater. They both also wore fake antlers in the pic. She shared several photos of them in the holiday costume.

Kelly Ripa is naughty and nice this year for Christmas

Earlier this year, Kelly also shared her family Christmas card. It featured photos of her three children. She shares the children with her husband Mark Consuelos. Kelly captioned the photos, “Behold the card🎄🎄🎄We wish you health, happiness and a break from 2020. Back of the card says it all ✌🏼🤞🏼📷: @millermobley”

Merry Christmas to Kelly and her family!