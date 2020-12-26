Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra attend the Katrina Kaif Christmas party



Katrina Kaif surely knows how to bring the right Christmas spirit during this festive season. The actress always throws a luxurious Christmas party at her house and calls the who’s who from Bollywood. Last night he hosted a Christmas dinner at his home and obviously all of his best friends and loved ones were present at the event.

Obviously, what caught all eyes was Vicky Kaushal. The rumored Bae from Katrina Kaif was spotted in a casual blue shirt making an entrance at Katrina’s party. Vicky Kaushal is also said to have been one of the last guests to leave her place. Now come on … when will the kat come out of the bag? Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal was also seen at this dinner.

Katrina’s good friend Karan Johar was also seen at the party. Karan and Katrina have always been friends and the two are best friends in town. Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina’s co-star in Baar Baar Dekho, was also seen at the dinner.



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also attended. Look at the photos!