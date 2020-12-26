Utah RB Ty Jordan dies in accidental shooting

Jordan was just named the Pac-12’s newcomer of the year by the Associated Press on Christmas Day. He also received All Pac-12 Second-Team honors, a rare accomplishment for a true freshman.

Jordan enrolled at Utah as a four-star recruit from ESPN after dominating at West Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas. He earned co-district 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year honors in his senior year, finishing with 13 100-yard rushing games in his high school career.

Upon joining the Utes, Jordan quickly earned playing time. After receiving eight touches in his collegiate debut against USC, finishing with 53 scrimmage yards, his game blossomed from there. Jordan erupted for 97 rushing yards against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, proving himself as an explosive runner.

Over Utah’s final three games, Jordan became the featured running back in the offense. He ripped off three consecutive performances of 140-plus rushing yards and at least one touchdown. On Dec. 19, in the season finale against Washington State, Jordan ran for 154 yards and scored a season-high three touchdowns.

In only five games, Jordan compiled 597 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He averaged a stellar 7.2 yards per carry, making his mark as a home-run threat in the offense. He also contributed in the passing game, hauling in 11 receptions for 126 receiving yards.

