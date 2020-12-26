USA vs. Austria: Live score, updates, highlights from 2021 World Juniors

Eight players return from the United States’ 2020 team that left the Czech Republic empty-handed following a disappointing sixth-place finish. Those players, along with the rest of this year’s team, now enter a Boxing Day meeting at the 2021 edition with another loss under their belt. Following a tough 4-3 loss to the Russians on Christmas, the Americans are right back on the ice taking on Austria.

While the Austrians may not have Russia’s power and talent, they do sport a bonafide star in Wild prospect Marco Rossi. He’s an offensive threat every time he’s on the ice and could wreak havoc on the U.S. defense. In 56 games last year for the Ottawa 67’s, he potted 39 goals and 120 points — tops among all scorer’s in the OHL (and the CHL) as he won the league’s Red Tilson Trophy as the most outstanding player.

Dustin Wolf will be in between the pipes for the Americans, making his first start of the tournament. (The Flames prospect did relieve Spencer Knight on Friday night after the Panthers prospect allowed four goals on 12 shots; Wolf stopped each of the 11 shots he saw). Per coach Nate Leaman, he was going to get the start anyway on Saturday, but a good game could change the narrative and make it Wolf’s starter’s net to lose. He was a standout last year for the Everett Silvertips, posting a 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage in 46 games on his way to the WHL’s top goaltending prize, the Del Wilson Trophy.

Wolf will hope the United States team that shows up Saturday is the same one that mounted a comeback late in the third period to make it a one-goal game against Russia — not the one that allowed the score to become lopsided at 4-1 in the first place. It is a tweaked roster for Leaman, including Tyler Kleven slotting in on defense.

Sporting News has all the action as the United States tries to get into the win column.

(All times Eastern)

USA vs. Austria scores, highlights from 2021 World Juniors preliminary game

First period

9:56 p.m. — Cole Caufield has an empty net chance as the goalie is out of position but a great play by the defenseman Philipp Wimmer.

9:53 p.m. — At the 10-minute mark of the first, the Americans get their 10th shot on goal.

9:50 p.m. — Johnson takes an undisciplined penalty but Austrian could not capitalize.

9:44 p.m. — The majority of the game so far has been spent in the Austrian zone. Through the first five minutes, shots are 6-1 in favor of the United States. Friday night they didn’t get the first shot until more than 10 minutes in.

9:39 p.m. — Arthur Kaliyev gets a good chance. USA already looking a little better than Friday night.

9:37 p.m. — Game on. Referees welcoming teams at the faceoff dot may be my favorite thing of the tournament.

