UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, Sunday Telegraph says By

LONDON () – The United Kingdom will roll out Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
The government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:), or the Pfizer (NYSE:) vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks, the newspaper said.
The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators in days, the newspaper said.
