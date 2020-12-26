UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693 By

© . People walk through Oxford Circus as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London



LONDON () – The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data.

The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.

The United Kingdom has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. Under that measure, it has the world’s sixth largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and India.

A broader measure of those dying with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the United Kingdom’s death toll at 79,349.