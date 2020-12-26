UC Berkeley student group becomes 10th largest Uniswap delegate By Cointelegraph

UC Berkeley student group becomes 10th largest Uniswap delegate

Blockchain at Berkley, a student-run blockchain organization, has become the tenth-largest delegate for the Uniswap exchange, highlighting the diverse groups involved with the emerging DeFi platform.

The student group has amassed 2.5 million votes, where it’s tied with three other organizations, according to Sybil, an governance tool. That gives Blockchain at Berkley a vote weight of 2.336%. Dharma is the largest delegate with 16,659,333 votes, or 14.632%.

Uniswap proposal 3 vote results via Uniswap