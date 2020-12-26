Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

WENN

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor has always enjoyed spending Christmas in his hometown of Los Angeles and has no plan to get out of town for the festive holiday.

Tyrese Gibson wouldn’t want to spend Christmas anywhere but Los Angeles – as he believes it’s the best place on Earth to be for the holiday season.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” star grew up in the city before becoming a star – and says the beauty of L.A. is that you can do anything you want on Christmas Day – and fit it all in.

“Only in L.A. can you swim on Christmas day in the ocean and go sunbathing. But, you know, people don’t think about this,” the “Fast & Furious” star tells U.S. website Screen Rant. “Only in L.A., unless you’re able to tell me otherwise, can you go to the snow, go to the desert, go to Disneyland, go to the ocean, a mountain hike, and do it all in one day.”

Although snow is off the cards in the city itself, Tyrese says those dreaming of a white Christmas can even visit the local ski resort, Bear Mountain.

“If you start your morning and say, ‘I want to go hit the slopes,’ at, like, 6:00 am in the morning, go to Big Bear,” he adds. “By the time you get down the hill, you are in the ocean, surfing, that day. Once you come down that hill, it’s back to the 90 degree weather again, it’s wild.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Tyrese Gibson recently shared his secret method to fend off Covid-19. “One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol,” he wrote, adding that he’d “been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures?”