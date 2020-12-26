TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of December 27, 2020

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find the final half-seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Vikings (now on Amazon Prime!), the premiere of The Masked Dancer, the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race and a new season of Cobra Kai. You’ve also got a New Year’s Day appointment with Doctor Who, the season finale of His Dark Materials and myriad countdowns to 2021.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

3 am Death to 2020 film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Masked Dancer series premiere (Fox; special night)

9 pm 2021 Fox Winter Preview special (Fox)

9 pm Pennyworth midseason finale (Epix; two episodes)

MONDAY, DEC. 28

8:15 pm Monday Night Football Season 51 finale (ABC & ESPN)

9 pm His Dark Materials Season 2 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

3 am A Teacher limited series finale (FX on Hulu)

9 pm Tell Me a Story broadcast finale (The CW)

9 pm The Year: 2020 special (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

3 am Best Leftovers Ever! Series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Vikings Season 6B premiere (Amazon Prime; final episodes)

3 am Yearly Departed special (Amazon Prime)

8 pm Heroes on the Front Line special (The CW)

9 pm Tyler Perry’s House of Payne time slot premiere (BET)

9:30 pm Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living time slot premiere (BET)

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

3 am Best of Stand-Up 2020 special (Netflix)

3 am Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 premiere (Netflix; final episodes)

3 am Texas 6 Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm CNN’s New Year’s Eve, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

8 pm Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

8 pm Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale (Fox)

8 pm New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020 special (NBC)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 with Carson Daly (NBC)

FRIDAY, JAN. 1

3 am Cobra Kai Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Earth to Ned Season 1B premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Headspace Guide to Meditation series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Minimalists: Less Is Now documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks special (BBC America)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 premiere (VH1; simulcast on The CW, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop TV & VH1)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.