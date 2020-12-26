Tokyo COVID-19 Cases Hit Record, New Strain Arrives Ahead Of New Years Holidays By

© . FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo



By Sam Nussey

TOKYO () – Tokyo reported a record rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday as Japan experiences a surge that now includes a rapidly spreading new strain as the government urges people to stay home.

Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 hit a record 949 in the capital just as Japan approaches the New Year holidays that normally see people streaming from the capital to the provinces.

Severe cases were unchanged from the previous day in 81.

Japan on Friday reported its first cases of a rapidly spreading variant in passengers arriving from Britain. The new variant has also been detected in a man who visited that country and a family member, the first cases of infected people found outside of airport controls, Nippon TV reported on Saturday.

Tokyo’s transportation hubs were under control, local media said, a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as cases continue to rise, urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.

With New Year’s celebrations centered around family gatherings and mass visits to temples and shrines, experts warned that moderation will be essential to prevent infection rates from spiking further amid concerns over pandemic fatigue.

Suga’s initial political honeymoon after taking office in September ended, and his popularity waned after criticism that he was slow to react to rising infections in Tokyo and for attending a group steak dinner in defiance of his own. requests for moderation.

The spread of the virus in Tokyo is in contrast to another hotspot, the northern island of Hokkaido, where the number of cases has fallen since the peak in November.