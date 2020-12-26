Today at Apple and Made in LDN celebrate virtual creativity in new films

Young creatives in London made the best of a quarantine summer with Today at Apple and Made in LDN, the ongoing program that brings new opportunities to aspiring artists. To wrap up the year, Apple and the Mayor of London’s Office are celebrating youth creativity with short films that document Made in LDN virtual sessions.

The Music Survival series kicked off Made in LDN online in July, bringing together London artists age 16-25 through Webex sessions with the UK’s top creatives. Participants learned about crafting lyrics, expressing emotion through their music, and building a positive reputation as an artist over five weeks of sessions.

In August, the Music Survival Final Showcase gave the young artists a chance to perform their music with feedback from a panel of experts, musicians, and managers. The showcase was streamed live on YouTube and Instagram. Apple’s partner in Music Survival, the creative arts youth space Spotlight, continued its collaboration through fall with the Made in LDN Creative Ideas Fund.

All Change and charity Hounslow Action for Youth brought together young women to explore the power of their voice through virtual sessions in poetry, art, and dance. The Speak Out Final Showcase premiered live in September. Today at Apple and Made in LDN also collaborated this summer to host Virtual Career Sessions with tips on interviewing and networking from Apple team members.

Filmmaker Basma Khalifa documented Made in LDN in 2020 and captured the creativity that flourished at home this summer. Check out the series of short films below:

Made in LDN will return with Today at Apple in 2021. You can sign up to express your interest.

