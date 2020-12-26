Tiffany Haddish Got Rejected by Her 2 Biggest Celebrity Crushes

Fans know and love Tiffany Haddish for her blunt and often self-deprecating comedy style. So it wasn’t shocking to hear her spill the beans on some of her dream men rejecting her. But it did raise some eyebrows to hear Haddish name specific people who have turned her down.

Who is Tiffany Haddish?

Throughout her early career, the actor and comedian performed at comedy clubs. And she really started getting noticed in the mid-2000s after she appeared as a contestant on Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?

The brash observational comedy style she’d honed over her years in stand-up began to land her small roles on TV comedies before securing her a recurring role on NBC’s The Carmichael Show. And it was only up from there. 2017’s hit Girls Trip saw her starring alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith. It was the highest-grossing comedy movie of the year.

Also in 2017, Showtime aired her first comedy special, She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood. She was the first female, Black stand-up comic to host Saturday Night Live, a performance for which she received a Primetime Emmy. In the following years, she’s released a memoir and two more stand-up specials, appeared in several movies, and taken on starring roles in Like a Boss and The Last OG.

Tiffany Haddish reveals her celebrity crushes

Not everything has been successful for Haddish. Speaking to BuzzFeed in 2018, Haddish revealed her celebrity crushes — and rejections.

“There are several and when I met them I asked them on a date, asked them if I could cook for them, asked if I could rub on their bodies,” she joked. “They all turned me down.”

After a bit of an awkward pause, she added: “Trevor Noah, Michael B. Jordan.” Neither The Daily Show’s Noah nor Black Panther‘s iconic Killmonger actor Jordan has commented on her statement.

Earlier that year, Haddish also commented that she had another missed connection with a celebrity hunk: Drake. According to Insider, Haddish had been ready and waiting for a date with the singer when he canceled for a family emergency.

“I block all this time off, like, I’m gonna get my mustache waxed, get my armpits waxed, got me a nice little dress,” Haddish said. “Then I’m like, ‘So what time are we heading out? Are you sending a car?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, man, my bad.’”

It doesn’t seem the date was ever rescheduled, but Haddish isn’t too sore. She thought that timing-wise it was pretty likely Drake had canceled for the birth of his son, Adonis.

Haddish is doing just fine

Despite the slight rejections, Haddish still pretty much has everything going on for her right now. Her comedy special Black Mitzvah is nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, and her love life seems to have recovered as well.

In 2019, Haddish and rapper Common developed a relationship on the set of The Kitchen. And it appears they are still together and going strong.