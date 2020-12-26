Three killed, three injured in Illinois bowling alley shooting: media reports By

© .



() – Three people were killed and three injured in a Saturday night shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, local media reported, citing police.

A person of interest was reported to be in custody, said https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/active-shooter-investigation-near-rockford-bowling-alley-police/2402891 NBC Chicago.

Rockford police tweeted https:// “Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street (NYSE:). Avoid the area.”