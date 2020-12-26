Three killed, three injured in Illinois bowling alley shooting: media reports By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© .

() – Three people were killed and three injured in a Saturday night shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, local media reported, citing police.

A person of interest was reported to be in custody, said https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/active-shooter-investigation-near-rockford-bowling-alley-police/2402891 NBC Chicago.

Rockford police tweeted https:// “Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street (NYSE:). Avoid the area.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR