This Is Where Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Building Their New Dream Home and it Has an Appropriate Name

NFL superstar Tom Brady surprised many fans in the offseason when he announced that after spending the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots he was leaving to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, had been staying at the home of another superstar athlete in Florida but are putting down roots and relocating to a very exclusive area with an appropriate name. Here’s where Brady and his family are moving to and whose property they have been renting.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Massachusetts home is for sale

Brady and Bündchen’s Massachusetts property is located on Woodland Road in Brookline.

According to NBC 10 Boston that estate, which is approximately 1100 miles away from where the family has been staying for months, was recently broken into. Police arrested Zanini Cineus on Dec. 7 on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny, and trespassing.

The supermodel and signal caller initially put the mansion up for sale in 2019 for $39.5 million then two months later dropped the price. It’s currently on the market for $34 million.

RELATED: What Religion is Tom Brady and What He Has in His Home Even Though He Doesn’t Practice That Faith?

Whose mansion they rented in Florida

Tom Brady | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After signing with the Bucs, the Brady bunch moved to the Tampa area where they rented the home of former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter.

The sprawling estate which has been dubbed “St. Jetersburg” is 30,875 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and features a 12-person dining room overlooking the water, a six-car garage, two boat lifts, a saltwater pool, a heated spa, and nearly 9,000 square feet of outdoor space.

RELATED: Does Gisele Bundchen Pick Out All Tom Brady’s Clothes For Him?

Now they’re headed to ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Tom Brady celebrates with family after Super Bowl win | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady has gotten used to and really enjoys the warm Florida weather.

“I like it hot every day now,” he said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I’m never going back to cold weather. I did 25 years of it.”

With no plans to return to the Northeast it makes sense that Brady and his family have a home of their own in the Sunshine State. Page Six reported that they decided on Indian Creek Island in Miami. They paid $17 million for the space where they plan on knocking down the house that’s there now to build their eco-friendly property.

“They like to build from the ground up,” a source said. “Look at their Brookline home, this will be like that.”

The super-exclusive island of just over 40 residents is nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker.” This seems appropriate considering that the football player and Brazilian-born model have a net worth of more than half a billion. Their neighbors include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Julio Iglesias, Adrianna Lima, and of course several billionaires like former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, businessman Carl Icahn, and Elle Macpherson and husband Jeff Soffer.