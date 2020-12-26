This 2000s Singer Called Her ‘Queen Filthy McNasty’

Christina Aguilera was a huge pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s, however, one major star wasn’t a fan. This star had respect for Aguilera’s music and singing voice. However, she had some harsh criticisms of Aguilera as well. Here’s a look at which artist was more popular.

Christina Aguilera | KMazur/WireImage

How Christina Aguilera’s most controversial music video impacted her career

Firstly, a little background. Aguilera became famous because of her single “Genie in a Bottle,” a song which was pretty risque coming from a teenager. She dialed this sensuality back a bit to release a Christmas album. However, she went right back to her old provocative image with her album Stripped.

Stripped includes the song “Dirrty,” — a song with a music video that became notorious. The video includes a scantily-clad Aguilera dancing in what appears to be a sex club. The video sparked controversy — but not enough to make “Dirrty” a big hit. It merely peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Christina Aguilera | Mark Mainz/Getty Images

A star who said Xtina was ‘misrepresenting everything feminism is supposed to be’

According to Blabbermouth, Amy Lee of the Gothic rock band Evanescence opened up about pop stars in a 2003 interview. She said she didn’t feel “threatened” by Britney Spears, deeming Spears talentless. However, she had a mix of positive and negative things to say about Spears’ contemporary Aguilera.

“But Christina Aguilera, for example, is really talented,” Lee said. “I think she has an amazing voice. I listened to that Stripped CD, and I think the songs and her vocals are amazing. And I am so pissed off at her for being the ‘Queen Filthy McNasty’ because she doesn’t have to be. She could totally be like Aretha Franklin or something. She could rely on that talent and do great. She’s that talented so I think she could be really successful without completely making it like a porn star.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lee said Stripped was a guilty pleasure of hers. “It’s my range, so I use it to warm up a lot,” Lee said. “That I definitely feel guilty about. Everything she stands for is the opposite of me. I see her videos and I get pissed off. I feel like she’s misrepresenting everything feminism is supposed to be.” In contrast, Lee praised feminist singers Tori Amos and Björk as two of the contemporary artists she admired.

Was Evanescence more popular than Christina Aguilera?

This raises an interesting question: Was Evanescence more popular than Aguilera? Evanescence had three top 10 hots on the Billboard Hot 100 — none of which reached No. 1. On the other hand, Aguilera released 11 top 10 hits. Five of those songs reached No. 1: “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Moves like Jagger,” “Lady Marmalade,” and ”Come on Over Baby ( All I Want Is You).” Aguilera was a little too “nasty” for Lee’s taste, however, the public enjoyed her output.