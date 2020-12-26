‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) Is In It For The Long Haul

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that Courtney Hope’s character Sally Spectra is in it for the long haul. In other words, she’s hear to stay in the fictional town of Genoa City that the legacy Abbott and Newman families reside in. Here’s what you need to know!

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Courtney said that it didn’t take very long for her new Y&R co-stars to make her feel as if she were at home on the set of the hit CBS soap. “Peter Bergman [Jack] was really lovely,” she marvels. “He’s a legend and I think he’s just wonderful. I’ve seen him around the studio for a while, so it’s nice to work with him and also have a conversation with him, on-screen and off. I love the actors who have been there for a while like him because their stories are amazing and they have interesting viewpoints.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope Is In It For The Long Haul

Courtney also says that she loves working with actress Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), who she also will be sharing a lot of screen time with, seeing how Sally has a special connection with Lauren.

“I really enjoy getting to know her, too,” Hope shares. “She worked with Darlene Conley, who was the original Sally, and I asked Tracey what Darlene was really like. The majority of the stories I heard were from John McCook [Eric, B&B], but everyone has a different perspective, so I told Tracey, ‘I want all of the dish.’ From day one, when I found out I was playing Sally Spectra, I did my due diligence to find out how Darlene embodied Sally because I wanted to bring some of her into what I was creating and then, over time, make the character my own. I’m really bummed that I never got to meet Darlene, so everything I can find out about her is helpful and Tracey is wonderful about that. She’s also a dancer and does Pilates like me, so we have a really nice bond going.”

Now, as far as what’s next for Sally, Hope put it this way, “She’s building herself up again as much as she can so she can be a force to be reckoned with in this new town.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

