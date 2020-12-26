The Moment Amanda Bynes Decided To Quit Acting

Amanda Bynes was once regarded as the most lovable starlet. As her career progressed, she continued to entertain fans with her hilarious yet thought-provoking movie roles.

Yet, unfortunately, Bynes struggled a lot with her appearance while in the spotlight. It got to the point where she despised watching herself on the big screen. Because of her insecurities, Bynes decided to quit acting altogether.

Amanda Bynes’ insecurities began after filming ‘She’s The Man’

While many people consider She’s The Man to be Bynes’ most hilarious film to date, the film’s star was far from laughing when she watched the movie. In fact, She’s The Man caused Bynes to spiral into a severe depression for months because of her perceived appearance in the film.

“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper Magazine. Bynes adds that seeing herself dressed as a man was “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”

According to the actor, it put her in a “funk.”

Amanda Bynes decided to quit acting altogether after appearing in ‘Easy A’

Easy A, starring Emma Stone, was met with rave reviews. Yet one person who was not raving about the film was Bynes. In the movie, she has a hilarious role as the uptight popular girl. While some of her lines are the funniest in the film, Bynes couldn’t see what was so great about her performance. She told Paper Magazine how watching herself in that role inspired her to quit acting for good.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance,” she revealed. “I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

After watching her performance in Easy A, Bynes took to Twitter to announce her plans to quit.

“I saw it, and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again, and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she tells Paper Magazine. “If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high, and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish, and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”

Amanda Bynes hopes to return to acting and wants to tackle TV roles

Fortunately for fans, Bynes wants to continue acting. She is excited about the prospect of returning to television and is fearless when it comes to her future. Bynes says she wants to enter the Hollywood scene again “kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best.”

“I have no fear of the future,” she told Paper Magazine. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it, so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”