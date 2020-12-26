The Army Is Convinced They Know When Suga Will Return to the Group Post-Surgery

BTS just released their latest album, BE, and though the world is shut down, they are still giving their fans visuals and performances. Though the album is super personal for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who had a hand in every aspect of creating the album, BE’s promotion has not been the same.

Before BE dropped, the group’s management company announced that Suga would be undergoing extensive shoulder surgery, which means he would not be able to participate in the group for some time.

Since several weeks have passed since then, the ARMY is convinced they know when Suga will return to BTS.

Suga had shoulder surgery recently

Long before joining BTS back in 2013, Suga has struggled with shoulder pain stemming from a previous injury. Though Suga has consistently been treating the injury, the intensive choreography the group does, and the constant working and traveling began to affect it.

In fact, BTS fans had begun to notice that the rapper’s shoulder has been bothering him during performances. As a result, and since much of the world is still in lockdown, Suga decided it was best to proceed with surgery to repair his shoulder for good. On Nov. 6, Big Hit Entertainment posted a message for ARMY on Weverse stating,

SUGA underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for SUGA, was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that SUGA must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.

Suga has been missing from BTS as they promote ‘BE’

While Suga is recovering, BTS has continued to promote their newest album BE without him. BE dropped on Nov. 20 and followed up to their album, Map of the Soul: 7, which was released earlier this year.

“Following the surgery, SUGA will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery, “Big Hit Entertainment said in their statement. “Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, SUGA will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered.”

The ARMY is convinced this is when Suga will return to BTS

Now that nearly two months have passed since Suga had his surgery and has been seen with the group, BTS’ ARMY is convinced they know when he will be returning to the stage.

On Nov. 22, the Korean site Newsen reported that BTS filmed a commercial and that Suga was on set to participate in filming. If this is indeed true, this could mean that Suga is on the mend, and he could be returning to his role in the group sooner rather than later.

However, Big Hit Entertainment has not released an update about Suga’s condition. Also, it should be noted that just because Suga was present for a commercial does not mean he is healthy enough to get through a full performance. Still, the ARMY is thrilled that he is on the mend.