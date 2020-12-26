The 4 Worst Episodes of ‘Little House on the Prairie’, According To IMDb

Watching Little House on the Prairie in anticipation of the TV show’s newly announced reboot? All nine seasons of the program based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

But, according to IMDb user ratings, there are a few episodes fans may want to skip during an epic rewatch of the Western series. These are the lowest-rated episodes of Little House on the Prairie.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 7 Episode 4: ‘Fight Team Fight!’

Originally airing on Oct. 13, 1980, this episode from early on in the show’s seventh season is considered one of the worst, according to IMDb ratings. With a score of 6.9 stars out of 10, it’s got some of the lowest ratings out of the show’s nearly 200 episodes.

What happened in this particular episode of Little House on the Prairie? Walnut Grove got a new football coach who wanted players to do whatever it took to win even if it meant neglecting school and playing through serious injuries.

Over time, the players’ grades began to decline, which caused friction between Laura (Melissa Gilbert) and the coach. What’s more, the coach’s intense focus on the game led to strained relationships with his own family.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 7 Episode 14: ‘The Nephews’

This January 1981 episode of Little House on the Prairie didn’t get much love from fans either. IMDb users gave it 6.8 stars out of 10.

10 episodes after Walnut Grove got a new football coach, the town got two more new additions. In need of a break from his two young sons Myron and Rupert, Royal Wilder (Woody Eney) sent them to stay with Laura. Little does she know, the brothers aren’t well-behaved.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 5 Episode 14: ‘The Godsister’

Originally airing in December 1978, this season 5 episode of Little House on the Prairie didn’t dazzle fans. With a rating of 5.5 stars, it focused mainly on Rachel Lindsay Greenbush’s character, Carrie Ingalls.

With everyone occupied doing other things, Carrie was left on her own. Sent off to pick strawberries, she fell asleep only to find herself having vivid dreams about herself in an alternate universe as a girl named Elissa. After days of dreaming about Elissa, Carrie has trouble determining whether or not Elissa’s real or imaginary.

Little House on the Prairie Season 6 Episode 7: ‘The Halloween Dream’

Originally airing on Oct. 29, 1979, Little House on the Prairie’s attempt at a Halloween-themed episode didn’t go over well with viewers. “The Halloween Dream” has a 5.2-star rating making it the lowest-rated episode of the entire series, according to IMDb. Albert (Matthew Laborteaux) dreamt he and Laura were captured by a neighboring tribe and forced to execute an attack against the U.S. Army.

