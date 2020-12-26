Tara Sutaria has the perfect way to end the day after a long day of Christmas celebrations

Yesterday Tara Sutaria had the perfect Christmas celebrations and even the perfect way to end the day. To kick off her holiday celebration, we spotted her with her boyfriend Adaar Jain at the big Kapoor Christmas lunch. The Kapoor clan always hosts a family Christmas lunch where we always see Kapoor celebrities and their better halves making an entrance. Tara, who was present at the do, shared some photos from the lunch and posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in a group click. And after so much eating and having fun all day, the actress had the perfect way to end the day. She took her Instagram story to share a click from her room where we see her in front of her TV, watching the all-time favorite Christmas movie: Home Alone and captioned it saying the perfect way to end the day. Well, we couldn’t agree more.