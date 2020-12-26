Superstorm dumps hail on battered NSW, bushfire danger in Victoria

A superstorm has ripped through parts of NSW with hail and fierce winds battering down on homes in the Central West, South Coast and western Sydney.

Hail at Oberon, in the central tablelands region, saw many in the NSW town experiencing something of a belated white Christmas.

The SES responded to almost 200 jobs since the storm hit after lunch yesterday.

Hail falls in Oberon, in the central tablelands region of New South Wales. ()

Further south, Victorians are bracing for extreme fire danger today, with hot temperatures and northerly winds forecast to be as strong as 100km/hr putting fire crews on high alert.

A total fire ban has been declared for Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country and north central districts.

Strong winds and heavy rain lash drivers in St Marys, in western Sydney. ()

Bad weather strikes Mt Druitt, in Sydney’s west. ()