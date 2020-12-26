Storm Bella brings gales of up to 70 mph TODAY after people were evacuated from their homes on Christmas Day

Storm Bella will bring heavy gales and heavy rain on Boxing Day, the Met Office warned, after people were evacuated from their homes on Christmas Day due to flooding.

Its arrival will bring winds of up to 70 mph in exposed coastal locations and more downpours.

There were floods across the country on Christmas Day, and residents living in parts of Bedfordshire were urged to leave their homes.

An amber wind advisory was issued on Saturday, warning that travel could be interrupted, in parts of South Wales and across southern England.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of England and Wales, as well as the southern tip of Scotland, which will take effect from 3pm on 26 December.

It follows relatively calm and cool conditions across the UK on Friday, which saw early morning snowfall in some areas, and the weather service declared it a white Christmas.

Snow reports came in from Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk at 5am on Friday morning, while parts of Greater Manchester saw snow during the afternoon.

In addition to the strong winds, the Met Office said a period of heavy rain will affect the western and southern areas on Boxing Day.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and vehicles after a period of heavy rain on Christmas Eve, and severe flood warnings were issued for the River Nene in Northamptonshire indicating a risk to life. In the photo: Billings Aquadrome today

Across England, a total of 111 flood warnings and 137 flood warnings, as well as the two severe flood warnings, remained in effect at 5 a.m. on Christmas Day as large amounts of water flowed through the watersheds. In the photo: Billings Aquodrome

A yellow rain warning was issued on Saturday for parts of Scotland, Wales and much of the north and southwest of England, including areas where there has already been flooding due to recent downpours.

In Ireland, Met Eireann issued a yellow nationwide wind and rain warning, effective until 4am on Sunday.

At 5am England had 78 flood warnings and 99 flood warnings, two flood warnings and five flood warnings are in effect in Wales, and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued seven warnings and 13 alerts.

On Friday Bedfordshire Police “ strongly urged ” residents living near the River Great Ouse in north Bedfordshire to seek alternative accommodation due to flood fears.

Nine people and three dogs had to be rescued from a flood-affected property in Harrold, Bedfordshire.

Residents living near the River Great Ouse in North Bedfordshire were urged to leave their homes and seek alternative accommodation as high levels of floodwaters passed through Kempston and Bedford.

The scenes of the floods in Cambridgeshire on the morning of Boxing Day. The water had engulfed fields and roads after the River Ouse overflowed.

The harrowing scenes were triggered by heavy rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

More rain is forecast in the region, with the arrival of Storm Bella. More rain could add more misery to residents

A bird’s eye view shows how close some houses have come to flooding in Cambridgeshire

This morning, a line of cars could be seen crossing a bridge as floodwaters rose just below

Emergency centers were set up at Bedfordshire Athletic Stadium and Bromham Village Hall.

Debbie Radford, whose father lives in the town of Odell, near the river, told BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Saturday that she had to help him move many of his possessions from the ground floor to a higher level on Christmas Eve. .

‘At about 11 o’clock he called me and said he was in trouble. So I got in the car, it was just a couple of miles away and we had literally an hour to get everything off the floor so we could store washers, dryers, refrigerators, carpets, furniture, ” he said.

‘Literally an hour later, the water started pouring through the walls. Last night I was sitting 1 foot deep on the entire ground floor.

‘The water has risen 15 feet. It is 12 feet from river level to the top of the garden, to the shore. The river sits on an acre, we think it’s about 15 feet to get to where it is now.

“ The last it was flooded was 22 years ago and by all the records at Odell, it has never, ever been this bad. Yesterday the water came up the drains.

On Christmas Day, Superintendent Steve Ashdown, who is leading the response, said officers had visited just over 1,300 homes in the area the night before.

“The river is currently at elevated levels and we are forecasting significant flooding at 8pm tonight,” he said in a video on Twitter.

‘If you got one of those notices last night, you are at one of those properties that are most at risk from this flood. We encourage you to leave if it is safe for you to do so, as soon as you can.

“Appreciating that the timing of this on Christmas Day is not very good, but the risk to you and your family and your well-being is significant.”

He asked residents who can leave their homes to do so in a ‘Covid-safe’ way if possible, and recommended that they go to one place and stay there until it is safe to return in the next few days.

Across England, a total of 85 flood warnings and 110 flood alerts, as well as the two severe flood warnings, remained in effect at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day as large amounts of water flowed through river basins. .

Northamptonshire Police urged people to stay away from the Billing Aquadrome holiday park, after hundreds of people were evacuated on Christmas Eve due to high water levels in the River Nene.

The force said that water levels had reached 5 feet in some places, and emergency services used boats to get residents in the worst affected areas to safety.

Most of the evacuees were able to find accommodation to spend the night with friends and family, with a special exemption from Covid-19 restrictions, while about 100 people were transferred to a hotel.

Cars plunge into water after the Great Ouse River overflows causing severe flooding in the region

Detective Superintendent Jamie Piscopo said: ‘Emergency services are working hard to ensure residents can return to the site as soon as possible, however it is currently not safe to do so.

We urge you to stay away until it is safe to do so.

Residents living near the River Great Ouse in North Bedfordshire were urged to leave their homes and seek alternative accommodation due to the risk of flooding.

Bedfordshire Police tweeted that people should seek alternative housing, which overrides current Covid-19 regulations.

Superintendent Steve Ashdown said: ‘Several severe flood warnings have been implemented in the north of the country, including some for severe floods that have the potential to be life-threatening.

“We contacted 1,309 properties along the river last night and suggested they evacuate, and we strongly reiterate this advice again based on the most recent information.”

He added: ‘River levels are extremely high and we expect this to have a significant impact on Bedford Borough over the next hours.

‘The fact that this happens on Christmas Day makes the situation worse, especially after the disruption that many of us have already had in our plans, and I really sympathize with people.

“But this is a really serious situation and we need people to act to stay safe.”

The council has established safe Covid emergency assistance centers at Bedford International Athletic Stadium and at Bromham Village Hall for people who have been evacuated from their homes and have nowhere to go.

Due to the threat of flooding, residents who were ordered by officials to evacuate ‘may go to other people’s homes, despite currently in force Level Four Covid-19 regulations,’ the council said.

Aerial view of floods at dawn this Christmas Day around Tewkesbury after days of torrential rains that have caused the River Severn and Avon to rise and overflow where they meet

The River Severn and Avon also overflowed at Tewkesbury, with spectacular aerial images showing houses and dangerously close to flood water on Christmas morning.

He added that people should only take what they need, such as medicine, and that they should turn off gas, water and electricity and move valuables upstairs.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and vehicles after a period of heavy rain on Christmas Eve, and severe flood warnings were issued for the River Nene in Northamptonshire indicating a risk to life.

The heavy rain will continue later today, with up to two inches of rain expected to fall in high areas after largely clear and dry conditions, the Met Office said. In the photo: Tewkesbury today

Northamptonshire Police said emergency services were working overnight to evacuate more than 1,000 people from the Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton. The force said heavy rains had caused flooding with water up to 5 feet deep in some places.

There were also evacuations in Norfolk and Suffolk as families prepared for Christmas Day last night, with a major incident declared by emergency services. Water levels in the River Waveney in Bungay are still monitored today, as some Britons returned home to dry their soaked carpets and furniture.

In Cambridgeshire, knee-deep floodwater in Peterborough after it overwhelmed the banks of the River Nene, and the British were seen wading through murky waters to control their boats and property on Christmas Day.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “ Christmas Eve night until Christmas Day is going to be very cold, with widespread frosts first thing on Christmas morning. ”

Pictured: A sunrise over Tewkesbury Abbey as floodwater remains dangerously close to properties after heavy rains

“The recent wet weather and saturated soil make this area more sensitive than usual to more heavy rainfall, especially in parts of South Wales,” it added.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Christmas Eve night through Christmas Day is going to be very cold, with widespread frosts first thing on Christmas morning.

“So it could be a white Christmas as a lot of people are going to wake up to a frost.”

Light flurries of snow were seen on Christmas Eve, even on the northeast coast.

He continued: ‘They will be very light, scattered, not everywhere you will see them in any way, and in most areas it will be quite a dry day, just cold, but there is a possibility that we may see some snow showers in the parts from eastern England, especially early on Christmas Day.

For many, the focus will be on rain that has already fallen after wet conditions led to flooding, including in the Midlands. In the photo: Tewkesbury today

A graph also showed weather across the UK this morning as ice warnings were issued for parts of the country.

Yet for many, the focus will be on rain that has already fallen after wet conditions led to flooding, including in the Midlands.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue was involved in the evacuations at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park, which included a new mother and a young baby.

Emergency accommodation was sought for residents, some of whom were showing signs of hypothermia, in hotels and at least two leisure centers.

Police Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper said it was an “ exceptionally challenging situation ” and asked residents to leave the site if they could, adding that they would be exempt from Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident at the holiday park on Christmas Eve, with five crews and four specialist water crews registering 1,100 caravans.

The force previously responded to 250 incidents after heavy rains, deploying crews to pump out properties and stranded vehicles.

Aerial view of the flooding at Haw Bridge in Tirley, Gloucestershire this Christmas Day where the River Severn has burst on its banks cutting off the people who live there

Pictured: Floods at Haw Bridge in Tirley, Gloucestershire on Christmas Day after floods hit the region overnight.

People walk through floodwater to check boats and property in Orton as the area floods when the River Nene overflows in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

In Cambridgeshire, knee-deep floodwater in Peterborough after it overwhelmed the banks of the River Nene, and the British were seen wading through murky waters to control their boats and property on Christmas Day.

A man goes through floodwater to check boats and property in Orton, as the area floods when the River Nene overflows at Peterborough.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of England and Wales, as well as the southern tip of Scotland, which will be in effect from 3pm on St. Stephen.

There are eight flood warnings in Norfolk, and Dereham firefighters called Cranworth, near Watton, to receive reports of a home that had been flooded by heavy rains early on Christmas Day.

Another team from London was called in to flood outside a home at Ditchingham Dam near Bungay at 7.45 a.m., with further reports of a multi-vehicle accident at the Thickthorn roundabout outside Norwich.

A police spokesman said the force had received higher-than-normal calls in the last hours since Christmas Eve due to the flooding. They added that the officers were supporting the fire service.

The Met Office said conditions across the UK will become increasingly unstable until December 27, with strong winds and heavy rain moving from the north.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for all of England and Wales, as well as the southern tip of Scotland, which will be in effect from 3pm on 26 December.