Sonos offering Boxing Day discounts on speakers and more

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Sonos has launched its Boxing Day deals on several of its devices and you can currently save up to $200 off.

Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:

  • Sub for $799 (save $100)
  • 5.0 Surround Set including Beam, One SL (pair) for $857 (save $100)
  • 3.1 Entertainment Set including Beam and Sub for $1,198 (save $200)
  • Entertainment Set including Arc and Sub for $1,798 (save $100)
  • Surround Set including Beam, Sub, One SL (pair) for $1,656 (save $200)
  • Surround Set including Arc, Sub, One SL (pair) for $2,256 (save $100)

You can learn more about Sonos’ deal here. 

