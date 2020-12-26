Snail, Fish and Sheep Soup, Anyone? Savory New Finds at Pompeii

ROME — Wine turned white with crushed fava beans. A soupy concoction of snails, sheep and fish.

If these don’t sound particularly appetizing today, they appear to have been all the rage in ancient Pompeii, as evidenced by ancient leftovers found during excavations this month at the archaeological site of the former Roman city. They were found in a thermopolium — or snack bar — serving street food popular in 79 A.D.

Two years after it was first partly unearthed, archaeologists began to excavate the interior of the shop this October. Last week, they found food and drink residue that is expected to provide fresh clues about the ancient population’s culinary tastes.

The work offers “another insight into daily life at Pompeii” and represents the “first an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety” and analyzed with modern technology, Massimo Osanna, the departing director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said in a statement on Saturday.

Human life in Pompeii came to an abrupt halt nearly 2,000 years ago, when Mount Vesuvius spilled tons of lapilli, ash and rock onto the ancient Roman city, preserving it in . Over the centuries, Pompeii became a powerful symbol of the transience of life and human impotence when nature unleashes its power.