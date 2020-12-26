Shia LaBeouf Seeks ‘Long-Term Hospital Treatment’ Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

WENN / Avalon

According to his attorney Shawn Holley, the ‘Transformers’ actor is currently ‘actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive and long-term hospital treatment he desperately needs.’

Shia LaBeouf He is reportedly trying to work on himself after being accused of sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend. Twigs of FKA. According to his attorney Shawn Holley, the “Transformers“The actor is currently seeking” long-term hospital treatment. ”

Speaking to Variety on Thursday, December 24, “Shia needs help and he knows it.” He went on to say, “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term hospital treatment that he desperately needs.”

“When these allegations first surfaced a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things she had done wrong and expressed her willingness to do what Twigs wanted her to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable,” continues the site. state.

The site continued: “To that end, she paid, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and traveled from another country to attend mediation set up by attorneys for both parties, when Twigs’s attorney canceled the mediation, Attorney Shia tried to reprogram it. Shia’s position has never changed and I contacted Mr. Freedman [FKA’s lawyer Bryan Freedman] to see how things could get back on track. ”

This comes after the British singer’s lawyer claimed that Shia “was unwilling to agree to adequate help” when his client tried to take care of things without going public. “It’s not about Shia’s career,” Bryan said. “It’s about making sure that the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others does not reoccur. Shia is an admitted abuser and needs significant help in addressing her violent behavior.”

Allegations of sexual abuse aren’t the only controversies Shia is currently grappling with. It was recently revealed that, rather than a scheduling conflict, Olivia wilde he fired Shia from his new movie “Do not worry honey“and replaced it with Harry Styles due to their bad behavior.

“Although filming had not yet started when LaBeouf left, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who eventually fired him,” a source told Variety. . “Wilde did not respond to requests for comment for this story. LaBeouf’s publicist declined to comment. A representative for New Line also declined to comment on the matter.”