Second test day two Vodafone Test Series 2020 highlights, results, news, video

Australia’s selectors will have to think long and hard about the makeup of their top six for the third Test, with the contribution of a number of players under the microscope.

Joe Burns is the most obvious, having yesterday made his third duck in six innings against India. But his stand-in opening partner Matthew Wade, as well as middle-order batsman Travis Head, will also come under scrutiny.

“I don’t think they can keep picking (Burns) if Warner’s fit. But then, I don’t really think Wade is the answer at the other end either,” he told Wide World of Sports.

If the only change was Warner in for Burns, that would leave Australia with two attacking left-handers at the top, a scenario that wouldn’t be a problem for Adam Gilchrist.

“You get your best batters in position, however it falls in terms of left hand, right hand it doesn’t matter you just get your best combo,” he told News Corp.

With Wade, Burns and Head yet again failing to make a substantial contribution, it’s highlighted to importance of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to the Australian team.