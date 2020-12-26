San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch week 16 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Arizona Cardinals remain in the hunt for a playoff spot while the 49ers collapsed several weeks ago. This game will likely only be interesting for Cardinals fans or those who enjoy the pain that seems to come each week from San Francisco.

While anything can happen, Kyler Murray, Arizona quarterback has been on fire. He is coming off a huge week where he passed for 400+ yards. Even a solid 49ers defense is going to have a hard time containing those kinds of numbers.

On the flip side, San Francisco QB Nick Mullens had a terrible week against the Dallas Cowboys. There’s also little chance things turn around significantly in week 16 for the Bay Area team.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Where and when?

The 49ers take on the Cardinals on December 26 starting at 4:30 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to catch the game streaming for free on Prime Video.

Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the 49ers and Cardinals game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.