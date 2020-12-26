Samsung Boxing Week sale discounts TVs, phones and more

Samsung’s Boxing Week sale offers a variety of discounts on products including TVs, mobile devices, and home appliances.

Here are some of the devices on sale:

Save $150 on Galaxy Z Flip 5G or Galaxy Z Flip until January 4th

When you buy the Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatches together with a pair of Galaxy Buds Lve get a bonus Wireless Trio Charger until January 4th

Save $40 off the current sale when you bundle the Galaxy A51 and a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB until December 30th

Save $40 when you bundle the Galaxy A71 and a Galaxy Tab A7 64GB storage until December 30th

Save 50 percent off on all Samsung Cover and Power Accessories until December 31st

Save up to $400 on Galaxy Book Flex until December 31st

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: now $1,557.99, was $1,1819.9 until January 4th

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: now $829.99, was $949.99 until January 4th

Save up to $1,000 on select QLED 4K TVs until December 31st

Save up to $4,000 on select QLED 8K TVs until December 31st

Save up to $1,200 on select models of The Frame until December 31st

Save $300 when you buy three or more eligble Samsung kitchen appliances until December 30th

Get $200 when you buy a Samsung Jet Stick Vacuum with a Samsung Clean until December 30th

To check out more of the deals, take a look at Samsung’s website.

