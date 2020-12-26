Ryan Reynolds Enlists Help From Legend Gary Busey For New Mint Mobile Commercial

Cameo is the site where you can hire celebrities to give you a shoutout for a friend, loved one, or even yourself. In Ryan Reynolds’ case, he seized this opportunity for another hilarious commercial for Mint Mobile and hired the legendary actor Gary Busey to help promote his phone company.

In a post on Instagram, Reynolds shared the video where he sat in a big chair in front of a fireplace while letting Busey do most of the work. While other phone companies are paying millions for ads this holiday season, Reynolds had a one-stop shop at Cameo and hired Gary Busey to say some words about Mint Mobile.

Use the link below to watch the full ad.

“Mint Mobile is offering 3 free months. @Cameo lets you hire celebrities for shoutouts. I think you see where this is going…”

Watch the full ad here.

Fans and viewers commented on the post, “These commercials are unmatched”, “Legend!”, “Ryan Reynold’s ads are the ones I would PAY to watch 😂”, “Ryan is the only one who makes me watch adds FREELY”, “This guy makes the world sit and wait for the next ad. #legend” and “😂😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏 and Gary Busey is a legend. Brilliant in Point Break.”.

There’s no doubt everyone loves Reynolds’ commercials for Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, and some even express that they would pay to watch his ads. They are great and don’t feel like the typical corporate ads we see every day.

I actually use Mint Mobile, and I have to say I love it. I was using it before Reynolds bought it, but the quality is right there at the top with the big name companies and for a fraction of the price. If me saying this means anything, try Mint Mobile. It’s free for three months so you have nothing to lose.

