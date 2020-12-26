Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60: media By

© . FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don
MOSCOW () – Russia on Saturday approved its main COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.
People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
