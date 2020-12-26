Robert Pattinson Is Not the Only Person Charlie Hunnam Didn’t Speak to While Filming ‘The Lost City of Z’

When Charlie Hunnam filmed The Lost City of Z in 2016 with his co-star Robert Pattinson, they did not speak to each other when the cameras weren’t rolling. But it turns out, Pattinson was not the only person Hunnam didn’t speak to during his five months in the Amazon.

Charlie Hunnam wondered if Robert Pattinson just didn’t like him

During the 2017 Berlin Film Festival, Hunnam discussed with Screen Daily his experience shooting The Lost City of Z. He says that his initial reaction when reading the script was one of “total joy and terror.” Hunnam says it was the best script he’d ever read, and it felt like the biggest challenge he’d been given as an actor.

“I wanted to immediately jump in and give it everything I had,” Hunnam recalls.

The Sons of Anarchy alum says he only had 10 days between finishing up shooting on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and starting The Lost City of Z.

Hunnam admits that he was “filled with panic,” so he used every second to try and transform himself both psychologically and physically because he was “muscle bound and in action hero mode.”

He says he had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna Miller, but he didn’t spend any time with Pattinson or Tom Holland.

“I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” Hunnam revealed.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star ghosted his longtime girlfriend for 5 months

The 40-year-old actor says that the distance between him and Pattinson on set created the right dynamic on screen. After filming wrapped, Pattinson reached out to Hunnam and made “overtures for us to be friends now,” he said. Because of that, Hunnam is pretty sure the silence was “about the work.”

But it turns out, there was another person that Hunnam didn’t speak to during his five months shooting in Santa Marta, Colombia. While he was in the Amazon, Hunnam ghosted his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNelis.

Hunnam says that he tried to write McNelis letters, but they never got to her. He then decided to stop communicating with the jewelry designer all together.

“We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work very well,” Hunnam told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis were able to work things out

Hunnam explained that he decided to cut off contact with McNelis because of one of the things that he and director James Gray wanted to explore in the movie. He explained that they wanted to dig into the conflict between family life and the social and economic demands that are made on us.

“The social and economic demands that we all need to deal with in life. Being balanced or in conflict with the internal drive. To be the people we want to be and achieve the things that we want to achieve,” Hunnam explained.

Because he had the benefit of shooting in Colombia, Hunnam says he apologized to McNelis by taking advantage of the country’s “lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds.” Because she is a jewelry designer, Hunnam returned home with “an appropriate sized gift.”

Hunnam says that it didn’t remedy all of the trouble he was in. But, the emerald did get him “halfway there.”