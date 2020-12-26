Realme Buds Air 2 TWS and smart bulbs to launch in Q1 2021 – Latest News

Smartphone maker Realme recently launched the special edition of its true wireless earbuds — Buds Air Pro in India recently. The company has now confirmed the launch of its successor Buds Air 2. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has confirmed in an interview to GSMArena, that Realme will launch the Buds Air 2 true wireless earphones in Q1 2021.

Along with this, Realme has also confirmed that it will also launch Smart Bulbs in the first quarter of 2021. The yet to launch smart bulbs will be controlled by the Relame Link app like the other IoT devices of the country.

In the interview, Sheth said, “2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products. We are working towards building Realme’s ecosystem in India, to democratize leading technology and empower everyone’s life.”

Sheth further added that the customers will also witness some of the surprise launches from Realme in the coming year and the company will reveal the details in the coming days.

Realme recently expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of — Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Master Edition and Realme Watch S Pro. The three smartwatches offer a circular dial and offer support for 100 watch faces.

The company has priced the Realme Watch S for Rs 4,999, while the Realme Watch S Mater Edition and Watch S Pro are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

