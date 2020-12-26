Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Christmas dinner was all fam-jam



It was all about family and spending time with loved ones for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Christmas. The actors were seen together last night attending Kapoor’s Christmas luncheon and last night the couple hosted a family Christmas dinner.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen bhatt were seen at this dinner. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, her sister Ridhima Sahni Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni, and her good friend Ayan Mukherjee. While the dinner was quite private for Bhatt and the Kapoor family, the girls at the party shared several photos on their Instagram story. In one click we see Ranbir Kapoor kissing Shaheen Bhatt and in another click we see the do girls clicking a selfie and all smiles. We love this camaraderie that girls Bhatt and Kapoor share when they get together and it’s a pleasure and a pleasure for netizens to watch.

Ranbir Kapoor recently confessed in an interview that he and Alia were going to get married if the pandemic hadn’t happened. This confession created quite a stir on the Internet and RaLia fans could not keep their cool.