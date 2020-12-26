Rachel Brosnahan Wished for Puppy Every Christmas as Kid but Never Got It

WENN

The ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress recalls having the same Christmas wish list every year when she’s young as she talks about her childhood memories of the holiday season.

–

Actress Rachel Brosnahan had the same gift request for Santa Claus every year as a kid – she really wanted a puppy.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was determined to find a pooch as a present under the Christmas tree and she never gave up in her quest.

“I asked Santa for a puppy every year…,” she laughs. “I wrote so many letters to Santa and I asked for the exact same thing every single year, and never got it. I wanted a puppy so, so, so badly, like every kid you’ve ever met (sic).”

After a few years of begging notes to Santa failed to produce a pup, Rachel decided to change her strategy slightly.

“I feel like my letters, over time, got slightly more passive aggressive,” she admits. “They started out being like, ‘I would love a puppy,’ and ended with me being like, ‘You know, I have actually been very good this year. You can look up my record. I have receipts. And please get me a puppy.’ ”

She has some happier memories of Christmas, though, especially the ones she spent in Britain.

“I’m half-British and we spent a lot of time in the U.K. over the holidays,” the “I’m Your Woman” star adds. “I loved going to pantomimes. They’re hard to describe (to non-Brits). It’s a show or a play they do – there are really familiar ones like Peter Pan or Aladdin, and it’s always really over the top… Just trust me, it’s a thing and they’re great.”