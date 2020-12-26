Proteas to wear black armbands in memory of Robin Jackman on day 2 at Centurion

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the Proteas He will wear black armbands in memory of the legendary commentator Robin jackman on day 2 of his test match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park.

READ | Proteas to raise fists in support of Black Lives Matter before the Boxing Day test

Jackman, a former county and England Test cricketer, died Friday afternoon at the age of 75.

The Proteas took to the field Saturday morning for their first test game against the Islanders at SuperSport Park less than hours after Jackman’s death.

“In South Africa, ‘Jackers’, as he was affectionately known, was a familiar voice to all who loved and followed cricket,” CSA said in a released statement.

“Always passionate and knowledgeable, he was also known for his great enjoyment of life. In 2012 he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

“She continued to comment for a while and was also very active in fundraising for Mercy Ships and Grace Vision.

“His passing, just days after the death of his former Surrey teammate John Edrich, leaves a void in the world of cricket, but particularly in the life of cricket in South Africa.

“We mourn the loss of a good man, a lover of life, a cricket fan and a commentator who became part of the fabric of South African cricket in many ways.”

Day 2 will begin at 10:00 am (SA ) on Sunday morning.

– Compiled by staff