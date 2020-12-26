Profile of Ray Holt, who in the 1960s jointly developed the F-14 Tomcat's Central Air Data Computer, considered by some to be the first microprocessor (Sarah Fallon/Wired)

Sarah Fallon / Wired:
Profile of Ray Holt, who in the 1960s jointly developed the F-14 Tomcat’s Central Air Data Computer, considered by some to be the first microprocessor — In a weird way, I’ve known Ray Holt all my life, but I never knew what he had accomplished,mdash;or how his inventions wove their way into my own family.
