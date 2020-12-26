Photo of Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Looks ‘Sad’ Some Fans Complain

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in the spotlight for well over a decade, thanks to the staggering success of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The famous family has made a living partially off of their show, but also from their substantial social media following. They have become known for their habit of sharing sponsored posts, offering exclusive peeks into their lives, and even sharing cute snaps of their kids. Many fans are divided about the Kardashian kids, and whether it is appropriate to post them so much — and recently, some fans took to Reddit to talk about Kylie Jenner’s young daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner likes to feature her daughter on social media

There’s no doubt that Stormi Webster, the infant daughter of Kylie Jenner, lives a charmed life. In February 2018, Stormi was born to Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Since then, Jenner has happily shared her journey as a mom with her followers, sharing countless pictures of her daughter – as well as the luxury gifts that the baby receives from friends and family.

Jenner loves to dress her daughter in the latest fashions, and baby Stormi is rarely seen in anything but designer clothes and shoes. While many of Jenner’s fans love to see the cute outfits and outrageously expensive gifts, there are a few who seem to believe that Jenner is encouraging her daughter to grow up too fast and to be too focused on what people on social media might think.

What did fans say about Stormi Webster pouting on social media?

Recently, Kylie Jenner posted a posed shot where the makeup maven can be seen cuddling with Stormi Webster. The duo were wearing color-coordinated outfits and both were making sultry pouty faces for the camera. While Stormi is undoubtedly adorable, a few fans had an issue with the way that the toddler seemed to be posing for the camera.

“It’s just sad that a toddler is pouting for a photo,” one fan on Reddit posted in a discussion about the picture. Another fan referenced the idea that Jenner’s posing for the camera might eventually cause “psychological damage” for Stormi Webster. Most fans in the discussion found more issue with the way that Kylie Jenner appears to like to “tweak” her photos to alter her own appearance, but it is clear that many people aren’t on board with the way that the Kardashian-Jenner clan feature their children on their social media accounts.

The Kardashian family has received backlash for putting their kids on social media

Different members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have different schools of thought about putting their kids in the spotlight. Most of the younger generation has been featured on the family’s reality show — although, in recent years, Kourtney Kardashian has taken a big step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in the process, has had her children take a step back as well.

Kim Kardashian West is one family member who has often posted pictures and videos of her four children on social media. Fans have even accused the lawyer-to-be of using her children to try to stay relevant. However, it is Khloé Kardashian who has probably received the most hate for posting pictures of her daughter, True Thompson. Many fans have slammed Kardashian for using filters on the pictures that she posts of her daughter, accusing her of being too image-obsessed, even at the detriment of her daughter’s development.

Ultimately, it is impossible to predict what could happen in the future with the Kardashian-Jenner children. They could decide to embrace the spotlight – or to walk away from it for good.