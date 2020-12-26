Original Wonder Woman movie character is in the sequel

Although Diana doesn’t offer any concrete updates on what happened to Etta after the war, the photo reveals the two women remained close friends presumably until Etta’s death. The former secretary is elderly in the picture, while Wonder Woman is unchanged — a reality that drives home just how many people the Amazon has lost since she left Themyscira.

While it would have been a blast to see Davis officially return to the role of Etta in the sequel, it makes sense that we only get an update on her via a photo. In 1984, Diana doesn’t really have friends, and even if she did, she couldn’t share her World War I adventures with them without also explaining her mythical origins. In many ways, the photo of Etta in her old age is a tangible representation of Wonder Woman’s last connection to her old life and Steve.

Whenever Etta passed away, Diana almost certainly lost the last person in the modern world who truly knew her. Since then, she’s been moving through life without any real human connections, which sets up the rest of the movie beautifully.

Ultimately, Etta’s sneaky cameo is both a fun Easter egg for fans to discover, and a poignant illustration of Diana’s longing for the life she had when she first arrived in the world beyond the idyllic shores of her homeland.