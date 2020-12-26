Ollie Davies’ six hits lead the Sydney Thunder to a massive win over Melbourne Renegades

An alarming six-hit display by young Ollie Davies led the Sydney Thunder to a resounding BBL victory over the Melbourne Renegades.

Sent at bat by Renegades captain Aaron Finch, Davies’ brutal 48 hit led the Thunder’s efforts as they racked up a first-inning total of 8-209 of their 20 overs.

The Forsaken never got underway in their race chase, losing early ground before finally being fired for just 80, leading to a 129-run Thunder victory.

After a fiery initial partnership between Usman Khawaja (34 of 18) and Alex Hales (35 of 21) set the table for the Thunder, Davies took it to the next level.

Ollie Davies’ dazzling display of six hits catapulted the Thunder to a formidable total in his 20 overs (Getty)

The 20-year-old arranged six in five consecutive installments before finally being fired by Will Sutherland in 48 of 23 installments.

The Thunder reached their dismal total despite a Renegades team hat-trick, with Kane Richardson picking up two of the three wickets.

In response, Finch was the only man to reach 20, and of the Forsaken XIs failed to achieve double figures.

Young Tanveer Sangha led the Thunder’s efforts 4-14 in 3.2 overs, while New Zealand pacemaker Adam Milne finished 2-21 in three overs.