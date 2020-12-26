Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home By

© . FILE PHOTO: PGA: QBE Shootout



() – Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with COVID-19 symptoms.

The 65-year-old said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after playing in the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week before being admitted to hospital.

“I’m home now after admitting myself to the ER … with symptoms very suspicious to what I have read about relating to COVID…,” Norman said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I tested negative under the PGA Tour bubble for the tournament and another negative last Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, day four of incubation after being exposed, symptoms raised their ugly head – fever joint and muscle aches, especially in my back, and headaches.

“I still have most but on a lesser level.”

Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, said he expected to have results from another COVID-19 test in the next 24 hours and that he would continue to isolate until he returned two negative tests.

Norman’s son, also named Greg, had played with his father at the PNC Championship before confirming on social media that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.