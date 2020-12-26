Nicholas Pooran dominates on debut for Melbourne Stars

West Indies star Nicholas Pooran has announced himself to the BBL with a frightening display of hitting for the Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Sixers.

Joining Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at the crease with the Stars reeling at 4-49 in the ninth over, Pooran lashed 65 out of an incredible 125-run stand.

The left-hander faced just 26 deliveries in his innings, bringing up his half-century off just 16 deliveries as he smashed eight sixes.

Pooran’s display was so incredible that he made Maxwell look slow at times in the pair’s match-turning partnership.

Nicholas Pooran reached his half-century off just 16 deliveries as the Stars blasted the Sixers (Getty)

It eventually took one of his own countrymen to end Pooran’s special innings, as West Indies captain Jason Holder caught him at long off after another attempted slog off Gurinder Sandhu.

“That is one of the best BBL innings you will ever see,” cricket great Brad Hodge said on commentary for Fox Cricket.

“One of the cleanest-striking innings you will ever witness.”

Not to be outdone, Maxwell also reached a half-century of his own, finishing unbeaten on 71 off just 47 deliveries as the Stars reached a total of 5-193 off their 20 overs.

Pooran’s heroics were in vain, however, as Daniel Hughes smashed 96 off 51 balls, as the Sixers chased down the target with one ball to spare.

With 20 required off the final over, Glenn Maxwell conceded 6-4-6 from the first three balls, before Hughes was dismissed off the fourth ball of the over. With the Sixers wickets down, four leg byes off the fifth ball of the over gave Sydney a remarkable victory.