NFL world reacts to Brady, Bucs crushing Lions

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field on Saturday against the Detroit Lions, knowing they had a game to take advantage of. Sure enough, before the final seconds before halftime even ticked away, this one was over.

Days after the Lions were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, dealing a further blow to a team that was already short-handed, Brady and Co. took advantage in Week 16.

Recognizing a defense without multiple starters and a majority of its defensive coaching staff, the Buccaneers quickly seized on the incredible opportunity. A quick six-play, 82-yard drive was capped off with a gorgeous touchdown strike from Brady to Rob Gronkowski.