NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 16 betting information for picking every game

Last week was a crazy one when it came to betting the NFL. The New York Jets upset the Los Angeles Rams despite the Rams being favored by 17 points. As if one massive upset wasn’t enough, the Steelers, favored by 14 points over the Bengals, lost outright to them as well. Bettors who had tickets on those teams or any who took a shot on the moneyline have to be over the moon with the results. And if you happened to parlay those two games… well, congratulations, you’re rich now!

Because of the unexpected results, sportsbook spreads and betting lines have shifted quite a bit, and there are far fewer double-digit underdogs this week than there have been in weeks past. Despite the movement, it’s important to avoid overreacting to these results. Can we really expect the Jets to keep pace with the Browns? Or the Bengals with the Texans? Maybe, but smart bettors or people playing in NFL picks against the spread office pools will look to exploit the line movements and continue to fade some of the NFL’s worst teams.

Don’t get caught up in what has happened recently. Look at the bigger picture in addition to the short-term trends, and make a balanced decision on your picks. Don’t go all-in based on one surprising result from one game.

As we move on into Week 16, the biggest questions are, as always, at the quarterback spot. It’s unclear who the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback will be with Alex Smith (calf) hurt and Dwayne Haskins being spotted maskless at a strip club following their loss to the Seahawks. The 49ers will be onto their third quarterback of the season as well, as C.J. Beathard will take over for an injured Nick Mullens. In addition to the QB carousel, the Lions are dealing with some COVID concerns that could cause their interim head coach Darrell Bevell miss Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers. That could give the Bucs a big-time coaching advantage against the shorthanded Lions staff, so the result of that situation and contest will surely be worth watching.

NFL odds for Week 16

Below are the latest Week 16 NFL odds, including point spreads, money lines and over-under totals for every game, according to the DraftKings sportsbook.

Last updated: Saturday, Dec. 26

NFL point spreads Week 16

Game Spread Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions TB -9.5 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals ARI -5 Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders MIA -3 Cleveland Browns at New York Jets CLE -9.5 Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs KC -10.5 Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars CHI -7.5 New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens BAL -11 Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers IND -2 Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans HOU -8.5 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers LAC -3 Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team WAS -2.5 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks SEA -1.5 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys PHI -2 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers GB -3.5 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots BUF -7

NFL money lines Week 16

Game Moneyline Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions TB -400 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals ARI -230 Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders MIA -155 Cleveland Browns at New York Jets CLE -435 Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs KC -500 Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars CHI -360 New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens BAL -590 Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers IND -125 Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans HOU -400 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers LAC -180 Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team WAS -134 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks SEA -120 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys PHI -132 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers GB -175 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots BUF -305

NFL over-unders Week 16

Game Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 53.5 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 48.5 Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 47.5 Cleveland Browns at New York Jets 47 Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs 54 Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars 47.5 New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens 45 Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers 44.5 Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans 45.5 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 48.5 Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team 44.5 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 47.5 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 49.5 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 56 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 46

NFL best bets for Week 15

Buffalo Bills (-7) at New England Patriots

This is the first time since 2008 that the New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention and, unbelievably, it’s the earliest they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs since before Tom Brady was a starter. There’s a real chance that they could come out flat even ahead of a prime-time game with a divisional rival. The Patriots also lost Stephon Gilmore for the year to an injury, and their defense will be much worse off without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Josh Allen and the Bills offense are red-hot while their defense has come on of late. The Bills could turn this one into a blowout as they look to bury the Patriots and make the statement that they are the next juggernaut to come out of the AFC East.

Los Angeles Rams (+1.5) at Seattle Seahawks

The Rams lost to the Jets last week, but they are in a good bounce-back spot here. Earlier in the season, they beat the Seahawks 23-16 at home and forced Russell Wilson into one of his worst games of the season. They pressured him relentlessly, sacking him six times and forcing him to throw two interceptions. The Rams simply match up well with the Seahawks, as Aaron Donald and Co. do well to pressure Wilson and contain him in the pocket while Jalen Ramsey can take away DK Metcalf. And on offense, Jared Goff’s receivers should be open plenty against a defense that has allowed more yardage to WRs than any team in the NFL. The Rams could win this one outright, so if we’re getting points with them, even on the road, it’s worth taking them in a favorable matchup.

Miami Dolphins (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

Despite being without DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Jakeem Grant, and Preston Williams against the Patriots, the Dolphins were still able to emerge with a victory thanks to efficient play from Tua Tagovailoa and an excellent effort from the team’s defense. Now, they get to take on a much weaker defense and should be able to use their top-ranked scoring defense (18.4 points per game) to slow down the Raiders offense. The Dolphins need to win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race and while the Raiders are still mathematically alive, they may not believe they can make it and just don’t match up well with this Dolphins team. Expect the Dolphins to continue winning and making a push for a Wild Card spot.