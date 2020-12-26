NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 16 betting information for picking every game

Last week was a crazy one when it came to betting the NFL. The New York Jets upset the Los Angeles Rams despite the Rams being favored by 17 points. As if one massive upset wasn’t enough, the Steelers, favored by 14 points over the Bengals, lost outright to them as well. Bettors who had tickets on those teams or any who took a shot on the moneyline have to be over the moon with the results. And if you happened to parlay those two games… well, congratulations, you’re rich now!
Because of the unexpected results, sportsbook spreads and betting lines have shifted quite a bit, and there are far fewer double-digit underdogs this week than there have been in weeks past. Despite the movement, it’s important to avoid overreacting to these results. Can we really expect the Jets to keep pace with the Browns? Or the Bengals with the Texans? Maybe, but smart bettors or people playing in NFL picks against the spread office pools will look to exploit the line movements and continue to fade some of the NFL’s worst teams.
Don’t get caught up in what has happened recently. Look at the bigger picture in addition to the short-term trends, and make a balanced decision on your picks. Don’t go all-in based on one surprising result from one game.
As we move on into Week 16, the biggest questions are, as always, at the quarterback spot. It’s unclear who the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback will be with Alex Smith (calf) hurt and Dwayne Haskins being spotted maskless at a strip club following their loss to the Seahawks. The 49ers will be onto their third quarterback of the season as well, as C.J. Beathard will take over for an injured Nick Mullens. In addition to the QB carousel, the Lions are dealing with some COVID concerns that could cause their interim head coach Darrell Bevell miss Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers. That could give the Bucs a big-time coaching advantage against the shorthanded Lions staff, so the result of that situation and contest will surely be worth watching.
NFL odds for Week 16
Below are the latest Week 16 NFL odds, including point spreads, money lines and over-under totals for every game, according to the DraftKings sportsbook.
Last updated: Saturday, Dec. 26
NFL point spreads Week 16
|Game
|Spread
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
|TB -9.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|ARI -5
|Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
|MIA -3
|Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
|CLE -9.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC -10.5
|Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars
|CHI -7.5
|New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens
|BAL -11
|Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
|IND -2
|Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
|HOU -8.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC -3
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team
|WAS -2.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|SEA -1.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|PHI -2
|Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
|GB -3.5
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|BUF -7
NFL money lines Week 16
|Game
|Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
|TB -400
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|ARI -230
|Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
|MIA -155
|Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
|CLE -435
|Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC -500
|Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars
|CHI -360
|New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens
|BAL -590
|Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
|IND -125
|Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
|HOU -400
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC -180
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team
|WAS -134
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|SEA -120
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|PHI -132
|Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
|GB -175
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|BUF -305
NFL over-unders Week 16
|Game
|Over/Under
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
|53.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|48.5
|Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
|47.5
|Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
|47
|Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs
|54
|Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars
|47.5
|New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens
|45
|Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
|44.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
|45.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|48.5
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team
|44.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|47.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|49.5
|Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
|56
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|46
NFL best bets for Week 16
Buffalo Bills (-7) at New England Patriots
This is the first time since 2008 that the New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention and, unbelievably, it’s the earliest they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs since before Tom Brady was a starter. There’s a real chance that they could come out flat even ahead of a prime-time game with a divisional rival. The Patriots also lost Stephon Gilmore for the year to an injury, and their defense will be much worse off without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Josh Allen and the Bills offense are red-hot while their defense has come on of late. The Bills could turn this one into a blowout as they look to bury the Patriots and make the statement that they are the next juggernaut to come out of the AFC East.
Los Angeles Rams (+1.5) at Seattle Seahawks
The Rams lost to the Jets last week, but they are in a good bounce-back spot here. Earlier in the season, they beat the Seahawks 23-16 at home and forced Russell Wilson into one of his worst games of the season. They pressured him relentlessly, sacking him six times and forcing him to throw two interceptions. The Rams simply match up well with the Seahawks, as Aaron Donald and Co. do well to pressure Wilson and contain him in the pocket while Jalen Ramsey can take away DK Metcalf. And on offense, Jared Goff’s receivers should be open plenty against a defense that has allowed more yardage to WRs than any team in the NFL. The Rams could win this one outright, so if we’re getting points with them, even on the road, it’s worth taking them in a favorable matchup.
Miami Dolphins (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders
Despite being without DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Jakeem Grant, and Preston Williams against the Patriots, the Dolphins were still able to emerge with a victory thanks to efficient play from Tua Tagovailoa and an excellent effort from the team’s defense. Now, they get to take on a much weaker defense and should be able to use their top-ranked scoring defense (18.4 points per game) to slow down the Raiders offense. The Dolphins need to win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race and while the Raiders are still mathematically alive, they may not believe they can make it and just don’t match up well with this Dolphins team. Expect the Dolphins to continue winning and making a push for a Wild Card spot.