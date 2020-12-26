Neverland Ranch Is Sold for $22 Million

A documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, rekindled speculation about the allegations.

Months after the documentary was shown, a legal dispute between HBO and the Jackson estate intensified over claims that the cable channel, by showing the documentary, had violated an old contract stipulating that it “shall not make any disparaging remarks” about Mr. Jackson.

In December, HBO lost an appeal of a court ruling that granted the estate’s motion to take the dispute to arbitration, according to Variety.

The property has been on the market since 2015, despite speculation that it would be used as a memorial to Mr. Jackson, akin to Elvis Presley’s Graceland. But the amusement park rides were removed and it was rebranded the Sycamore Valley Ranch, The Journal reported.

In 2016, the asking price was $100 million, but it dropped to $67 million the next year.

Stacy Brown, an author of “Michael Jackson: The Man Behind the Mask,” said he used to be close to the Jackson family and visited the ranch several times.

He said Mr. Jackson was hospitable and that the ranch “had it all.” A statue of a butler held the ranch’s guest book, which many famous people in Hollywood had signed, Mr. Brown said.

“It was a great place, but many will say that it was a place where kids were exposed to abuse, and I don’t disagree with that,” said Mr. Brown, who was a witness for the prosecution in Mr. Jackson’s 2005 case. He said he never witnessed Mr. Jackson do anything malicious.