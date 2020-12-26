Muttiah Muralitharan called for throwing by Darrell Hair

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy says cricket was “ill-equipped” to deal with the controversy over Muttiah Muralitharan’s bowling action.

The Sri Lankan off-spinner was no-balled for throwing by umpire Darrell Hair in the Boxing Day Test 25 years ago this week.

It sparked a summer of drama between the two sides, culminating in a World Cup final in March.

Muralitharan was also no-balled for throwing by Ross Emerson and Tony McQuillan during the one-day matches that followed the MCG Test.

According to Healy, it was only a matter of time before the issue blew up.

“There was lots of speculation about him, so it was going to happen somewhere I reckon,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“Someone was going to uphold the law. If you watch him bowl, you’d say it’s a throw.

“I was happy to go along with the testing which clarified however many degrees it was, just under 15. I’m fine with that.

“But the law as it was at the time, the game was so ill-equipped to deal with it. The game was so far behind the times.”

The wicketkeeping great, who retired in 1999, said the decision to call Muralitharan didn’t come as a great surprise.

“Around the circuit, I think the suspicions were high and the game was just not ready to deal with it,” he explained.

“I think Darrell almost got it right, he should have called him under the letter of the law, because he had suspicions. He’d pre-warned the ICC, he’d pre-warned the team, by all reports.

Darrell Hair no-balls Muttiah Muralitharan for throwing on Boxing Day 1995. (Fairfax)

“The warnings were there and they must have been quite nervous that it would happen in Melbourne. And then he did it seven times. He probably should have just done it once, that would have been a big enough stir.”

The issue overshadowed the biggest day on the Australian cricketing calendar and set the tone for a tumultuous January, as debate raged over the legality of Muralitharan’s action.

It was a dispute that didn’t directly involve the Australian team, although they found themselves dragged into the drama.

“Definitely it wasn’t our problem but it very quickly became Darrell Hair’s problem,” Healy said.

“I saw him that night standing outside the hotel in Melbourne, and I said, ‘Mate, you did the right thing’.

“He was quite appreciative of that comment because I suspect he was under pressure already and it was only a few hours after it had happened.

“Murali was just starting to bowl the one that went straight on. He used to bowl big off-spinners and that was it. Then he started to bowl one that didn’t spin and then at the end, we all know what he ended up with.

“But at that stage, he was a good bowler in Sri Lanka without being great and a very average bowler in Australia.”

Darrell Hair watches on as Muttiah Muralitharan bowls on Boxing Day 1995. (Fairfax)

Hair confirmed to Wide World of Sports that the ICC had been aware of his concerns regarding Muralitharan’s action for some time.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell backed Healy’s assertion that the game wasn’t ready to deal with the controversy.

“Cricket administrators are not renowned for being proactive. If a captain was as reactive as the administrators, he wouldn’t stay in the job very long. They’re never ahead of game, they’re always catching up,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“They probably had two choices: either not appoint Darrell Hair to the match, or decide whether or not he was a chucker.

“The problem with deciding whether or not a guy is chucking, if you clear him, he can then go and suddenly ping one out of the blue and that’s where the batsman needs protection, on each individual ball.

Umpire Darrell Hair speaks to Muttiah Muralitharan after no-balling him for throwing on Boxing Day 1995. (Fairfax)

“You don’t need to get a letter from the ICC six months later saying that we’re very sorry, but the ball that clean-bowled you at the MCG has now been declared illegal.”

Chappell indicated that once Sri Lanka picked Muralitharan for the Test match, they had to deal with the consequences of him being called.

“If you’re the team with the bloke with a dubious action, you’ve got a decision to make. You pick him and take your chances, or you leave him out,” Chappell said.

“I’d hate to think an umpire was kept out of a game because he expressed an opinion about a bowler’s action. You need an umpire who is going to call the odd one.

“Just to have one delivery called doesn’t suggest the bowler is a cheat, it’s just saying that on that occasion, it was an illegal delivery and the umpire wanted to protect the batsman.”

