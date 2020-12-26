Miley Cyrus Was Banned From the Dominican Republic Over Sex and Morality

By watching celebrities and their public outbursts, you’d think that you can get away with anything if you’re famous. Not true, it turns out; celebrity or not, some other countries want nothing to do with shameful Hollywood nonsense, and they’ll even go as far as to ban a celebrity from entering their country at all.

It might not surprise you that long-time Hollywood It Girl Miley Cyrus is one such celebrity – a whole country has banned her from entry for issues surrounding morality.

Miley Cyrus has had her troubles in the past

Miley Cyrus | Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Although Miley Cyrus got her start as Disney’s sweetheart, Hannah Montana, she quickly pivoted her style and public image after graduating from the child-oriented channel. We can’t really blame her – many child actors end up going off the deep end when they reach adulthood.

Although she hasn’t been in the tabloids as much lately for her crazy antics, it wasn’t too long ago when you couldn’t get on the internet without reading about the latest trouble that Cyrus had gotten herself into. Who could forget her awkward twerk performance with Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs?

She’s also sported some intensely NSFW props at her own shows. She’s come out since then admitting that she was using a lot of hallucinogenic drugs at the time, and that she’s since cleaned herself up. Still, though the vision of her shaking her booty and sticking out her tongue is mostly what first comes to mind when we think about Cyrus all grown up.

The Dominican Republic has banned Miley Cyrus from entering the country

Each country’s immigration officials have the right to determine who they let and don’t let into the country, and many don’t care if you’re famous or not.

According to Vanity Fair, Cyrus has been banned from the Dominican Republic, the island nation filled with a rich, diverse culture and beautiful landscapes. Just looking at photos of the DR makes you feel sorry for her!

Apparently, Cyrus was banned for “undertak[ing] acts that go against morals and customs, which are punishable by Dominican law.” We’re going to assume that means walking around on stage flaunting a strap-on, among other wild antics that Cyrus has gotten up to in recent years.

Or was it about her drug use? The writer for Vanity Fair argues against this point, saying it’s unfair; after all, Cyrus isn’t actually doing anything illegal at her shows.

However, we have no choice but to respect that certain countries have more modest values than the United States, and residents of the DR will sadly be denied the opportunity to watch Cyrus gyrating live.

Other celebrities that have been banned from countries

Cyrus is far from the only American celebrity that’s been banned from entry by other countries. In fact, Cyrus herself has been banned from other countries on top of the DR — China banned her from entry back in 2009, but that was for a more understandable reason. Cyrus was seen in a photo mocking Asian faces by pulling her eyes back — an offense to the Asian community everywhere.

China publicly stated that their country had “no interest in further polluting [their] children’s minds with her American ignorance.” Burn!

Paris Hilton is also banned from an entire country: Japan. Japan banned the party girl back in 2010 when she was still relevant after she got caught with cocaine in Vegas. Many countries are extremely strict when it comes to drugs, and Japan wasn’t about to welcome Hilton into their beautiful country, no matter how rich and famous she was. Goes to show that money and fame will only get you so far!